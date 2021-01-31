More COVID-19 vaccines headed to the Valley as Texas receives nearly 333,000 doses

The state of Texas received nearly 333,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, and it could receive nearly 385,000 next week.

Many of the doses are reaching community health centers and suburban areas across the state and only available to healthcare workers, people over 65 years and anybody over 18 years with chronic medical conditions.

The Department of State Health Services announced more doses of the vaccines could arrive in areas where healthcare services are limited.

