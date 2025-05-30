More than 4,000 Valley residents without power following thunderstorms

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

More than 1,300 Rio Grande Valley residents are without power following Wednesday morning thunderstorms.

Outage maps from Magic Valley Electric Cooperative and AEP Texas shows nearly all the outages, 1,166, are from MVEC customers in Cameron County as of Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

On Wednesday at noon, Channel 5 News reported over 4,000 customers without power. The majority of the outages were from the McAllen area.

Traffic signals in McAllen were affected by the outages, but the city said power has since been restored.

According to the First Warn 5 Weather team, scattered thunderstorms struck the Valley with Doppler radar estimating half an inch to five inches of rain have fallen, with the highest amounts in rural areas.