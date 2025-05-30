More than 4,000 Valley residents without power following thunderstorms
Related Story
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.
More than 1,300 Rio Grande Valley residents are without power following Wednesday morning thunderstorms.
Outage maps from Magic Valley Electric Cooperative and AEP Texas shows nearly all the outages, 1,166, are from MVEC customers in Cameron County as of Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
On Wednesday at noon, Channel 5 News reported over 4,000 customers without power. The majority of the outages were from the McAllen area.
Traffic signals in McAllen were affected by the outages, but the city said power has since been restored.
According to the First Warn 5 Weather team, scattered thunderstorms struck the Valley with Doppler radar estimating half an inch to five inches of rain have fallen, with the highest amounts in rural areas.
News
News Video
-
Friday, May 30, 2025: Spotty, late storms, temps in the 90s
-
Additional disaster recovery centers to open across the Valley
-
Mission Police Department partners with UTRGV for suicide prevention training
-
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new affordable housing units in Brownsville
-
RV site at Isla Blanca Park to close for renovations
Sports Video
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....
-
Texas Southmost women's soccer adds Raymondville's Briana Sanchez
-
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M-International track & field
-
UTRGV track & field sets program record as Vaquero athletes seek to...