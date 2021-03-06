Mother arrested on negligence charge after child allegedly eats marijuana cookie

A mother was arrested on a child negligence charge after her 8-year-old child allegedly ate a cookie that contained marijuana, according to Primera police Chief Manuel Trevino.

On Feb. 28, Primera police responded to the 2300 block of Royal Palm Circle regarding a child custody dispute.

Police learned that an 8-year-old child ate a cookie containing marijuana and was taken to a local hospital.

The incident took place while the child was under the care of his mother, identified as 30-year-old Valerie Iris Hernandez, according to a news release.

Based on the information obtained, the Primera Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez. Hernandez turned herself in on Thursday, police said.

Hernandez was charged with abandon endanger child criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

Bond was set at $5,000.

Hernandez was transported to Carrizales County jail.

Police say the child is under the care of the biological father, and is doing well.