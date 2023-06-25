Mother Charged for Abandoning Child

PRIMERA – A young Rio Grande Valley mother is behind bars after she left her 3-year-old child unattended.

Marrissa Moreno, 24, is charged with abandoning and endangering the life of a child.

Primera police say strangers found the child wandering alone at a park on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

According to police, the child walked approximately 258 feet from the apartment complex to the park and was left unsupervised for 30 minutes.

The child is now in the custody of the grandparent while Child Protective Services investigates.

Moreno's bond was set at $10,000.

Watch the video above for more information.