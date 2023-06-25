x

Mother Charged for Abandoning Child

Related Story

PRIMERA – A young Rio Grande Valley mother is behind bars after she left her 3-year-old child unattended.

Marrissa Moreno, 24, is charged with abandoning and endangering the life of a child.

Primera police say strangers found the child wandering alone at a park on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

According to police, the child walked approximately 258 feet from the apartment complex to the park and was left unsupervised for 30 minutes. 

The child is now in the custody of the grandparent while Child Protective Services investigates. 

Moreno's bond was set at $10,000. 

Watch the video above for more information. 

News
3-Year-Old Found Alone in Primera Park, Mother...
3-Year-Old Found Alone in Primera Park, Mother Charged
PRIMERA – A young Rio Grande Valley mother is behind bars after she left her 3-year-old child unattended. Marrissa Moreno,... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 3:49:05 PM CDT August 09, 2018
Radar
7 Days