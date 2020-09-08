Mother Claims Correct Diagnosis Could Have Saved Son

ELSA – A Rio Grande Valley family believes their son would still be alive if he’d received a correct diagnosis by his former doctor.

The Rodriguez’s former physician, Edinburg-based Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, went before a federal court judge Tuesday afternoon. He’s accused of allegedly diagnosing patients with various diseases who were otherwise healthy and did not need medical attention.

Eleven-year-old Thomas Rodriguez, who was previously misdiagnosed with lupus, died of leukemia in 2004 and was laid to rest at the Guadalupe Cemetery in Sebastian.

Watch the video above for the full story.