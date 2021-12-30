Mother reacts to La Feria High School coach charged in fatal hit and run

A La Feria High School assistant coach is now charged in the hit-and-run death of a Valley veteran.

The body of Robin Lee Hernandez was found on Oct. 30 just after 3:30 a.m. off of West Frontage 83. According to a police affidavit, Hernandez was walking on the road when he was hit by a black truck and the driver sped off shortly after.

Police say Jaime Carlos Guerra was driving the truck. Surveillance footage showed Guerra stopped briefly before taking off.

According to Virginia Poynter, mother of the victim, her son was then struck by a second vehicle.

“And then another person hit Robin and she's the one that stopped and called 911," Poynter said.

Hernandez enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps and served three tours in Iraq. After he got out of the Marines, Hernandez moved back to Alabama and started a family. He leaves behind 9-year-old twins.

"He was a very, very good man who stopped and helped everybody,” Poynter said of her son. “It's a shame that the person who did this to him didn't stop to help him.

Poynter said it's been devastating for the entire family.

"Your world just stops. Parents are never supposed to outlive their child. I feel guilty now looking at sunsets and sunrises because Robin can't do that anymore."

Guerra was charged with accident involving death and tampering with physical evidence. He turned himself in to police on Wednesday and was released later that day.

Channel 5 News reached out to the La Feria school district to see if Guerra is still employed there, but the district said they don’t comment on personnel matters.

The La Feria ISD website still has Guerra listed as a varsity coach.

"I want to forgive. I don't want to hate anybody, but this is a grown man," Poynter said. "This is a teacher. He's supposed to be a role model in our community, and I can't forgive him. At least not right now."

Channel 5 News also reached out to Guerra, who declined to comment.