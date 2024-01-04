Motorcyclists collecting donations for annual toy drive for kids in Starr County

Christmas is less than three weeks away, and one group is working to spread some holiday cheer.

A group of motorcycle riders are collecting donations for their annual toy drive this weekend.

More than 50 motorcycle riders from across South Texas are meeting on Sunday in McAllen to deliver presents to kids in need in Starr County ahead of Christmas.

Since September, motorcycle riders with Independent Riders of South Texas started collecting donations for their annual toy drive.

The group's President Andrés Sánchez says this is an effort to make sure kids in need have presents this year.

Riders from the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Corpus Christi and Monterrey have been doing this for more than 30 years.

They give Santa Claus a ride from McAllen to the Rio Grande City and hand out toys to 200 kids.

"We get Santa Claus, and we also take them presents for those kids that are in bed disability, and you also see their faces that they enjoy it is being there in the house," Sanchez said.

Sánchez says it's not only kids that get a gift, but also folks living in nursing homes.

He says their families don't always visit them – and they want to make sure they don't feel alone. They sing Christmas carols while giving out blankets, puzzles and stuffed animals.

They will leave the Old Civic Center parking lot on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Anyone with a motorcycle can join, all they need to bring is an unwrapped toy.

They still need toy donations for kids under the age of 12 and blankets, hair-brushes, stuffed animals and puzzles for senior citizens.