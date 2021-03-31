Multiple agencies respond to Harlingen neighborhood

Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old man accused of brandishing a weapon and pointing it toward family members in Harlingen, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said late Sunday night.

Garza said deputies responded to a family disturbance in Harlingen.

Sheriff Deputies responded to a family disturbance in Harlingen this evening. A 19 yr old male subject brandished a weapon and pointed toward family members. Sheriff SWAT is at location searching for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/hfA3VXtuz6 — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) March 29, 2021

Sheriff SWAT was at the location late Sunday searching for the suspect, Garza said.

The Harlingen Police Department and Primera Police Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.