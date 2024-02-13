Neighbors react to deadly Edinburg house fire that killed one person
Edinburg fire officials are investigating a house fire that left one man dead on Saturday.
Neighbors were woken up by fire trucks responding to the fire that engulfed a home at around 5:50 a.m.
"I was asleep. I heard the dogs howling and howling. The fire truck passed by right in front of my house," Edinburg resident Jesse Ruiz said.
Ruiz lives near the home that caught fire on Fay Street near Sprague Street and Sugar Road.
"So I walked out into the middle of the street. I saw them turn two blocks over and I saw the smoke. So I said, let me go film it. It was coming out of the front of the house, that's what's left," Ruiz said.
That's when Ruiz noticed it was the home of a man he helped out a few times.
"I brought him back from HEB. We're from this neighborhood, we all know each other, and I know where he lives. So I go, 'hey, you want a ride?' It was a cold day... I went ahead and brought him and dropped him off a few times," Ruiz said.
Officials have not identified who was found dead inside. Ruiz and other neighbors say it was an older man who lived in the home alone.
The Edinburg Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
