Dead body discovered after house fire in Edinburg

Edinburg fire officials discovered a dead body inside a home after it was engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

City of Edinburg spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said the fire began at around 5:50 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of East Fay Street.

When the Edinburg Fire Department arrived at the scene, the house was already engulfed in flames.

Lerma said the fire department was able to get the fire under control within 15–20 minutes. Minor damage was done to a neighboring home.

Lerma said upon further inspection, fire crews discovered a dead body inside the home. The identity of the body is currently unknown.

The Edinburg Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.