New Agreement Reached on Sugar Trade

WESLACO – A new agreement on sugar trade between the U.S. and Mexico will mean changes for Rio Grande Valley sugar farmers.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said the new deal will keep Mexico from selling artificially cheap sugar into the U.S.

The deal also means Mexico will be allowed to import less refined sugar and more raw sugar, according to the agency.

Ryan Weston, consultant in Washington, D.C. for Valley sugar growers, said the deal strikes a balance between the needs for sugar growers and sugar refineries.

“This deal would allow in more raw sugar but that is in hopes that we’ll keep all of the refineries open for business and profitable,” he said.

Weston said the change would also prevent Mexico from undercutting U.S. raw sugar producers, which would keep U.S. raw prices stable.