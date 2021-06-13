New Drone Law to Help Law Enforcement Safety

WESLACO – A new Federal Aviation Administration law regarding drones will soon go into effect.

The new law will require all commercial drones to display their license number on the outside of the device.

This is in an effort to keep first responders safe and prevent them from having to open or take apart drones.

President of Soard Solutions John Franz teaches the rules and regulations of flying a drone.

Franz says he thinks the law is a step in the right direction.

He believes local authorities need to start focusing on all drone laws to really make a difference and prevent accidents.

For more information watch the video above.