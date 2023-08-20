New Edinburg Fire Chief sworn in

The city of Edinburg swore in the new fire chief for the Edinburg Fire Department.

Omar Garza was sworn to his post Friday morning.

"[I'm] super excited, a little overwhelmed, just amazing the people that turned out and supported me today," Garza said.

Garza is the former Fire Marshal for Edinburg and has nearly 30 years of public service experience.

Garza replaces long-time fire chief and Channel 5 friend Shawn Snider, who passed away in May.