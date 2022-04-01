New House District 38 representative sworn in
Brownsville has a new state representative.
Small business owner and lawyer Erin Gamez was sworn in to represent House District 38, according to the Democratic Caucus Chair.
Gamez was sworn in to replace Eddie Lucio III, who stepped down from his position in January.
