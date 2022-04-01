x

New House District 38 representative sworn in

Related Story

Brownsville has a new state representative.

Small business owner and lawyer Erin Gamez was sworn in to represent House District 38, according to the Democratic Caucus Chair.

Gamez was sworn in to replace Eddie Lucio III, who stepped down from his position in January. 

News
New House District 38 representative sworn in
New House District 38 representative sworn in
Brownsville has a new state representative. Small business owner and lawyer Erin Gamez was sworn in to represent House... More >>
2 weeks ago Thursday, March 17 2022 Mar 17, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 11:18:00 AM CDT March 17, 2022
Radar
7 Days