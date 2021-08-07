New Immigration Judge Appointed to Harlingen Courthouse

HARLINGEN – One of the 23 new immigration judges is headed to the Rio Grande Valley.

The judges were added nationwide in order to help tackle pending caseloads.

Judge Daniel Gilbert was appointed to the Harlingen Immigration Court, where there are currently only four judges.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz spoke with Immigration Attorney Rodrigo Vallejo about the change.

“The more judges that we have, the easier it's going to be for them to set earlier hearings. So, it's definitely going to decrease the amount of time the clients have to wait for their next hearing,” says Vallejo.

According to the Executive Office for Immigration Review, at least 75 more immigration judges will be added.

Watch the video above for more information.