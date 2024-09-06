New Los Fresnos CISD performing arts center under construction

A 32,000 square foot performing arts center is halfway through with construction, according to the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District.

“It has full amenities as far as a full theater is concerned,” district facilities and management director Rolando Borrayo said. “You have theater acoustics, you have theater sound, theater lighting, all of that it built into this project.”

The district says it's important to invest in the arts.

“We have first division type performances in mariachi, conjunto, folklorico, a jazz band that is first place in TMAA,” Los Fresnos CISD Superintendent Gonzalez Salazar said.

Construction for the performing arts center is expected to be completed in August 2025.

The building is being paid for with funding from a $63 million bond voters approved in 2021. The bond is also being used to fund the creation of a new middle school campus, and a CTE center.