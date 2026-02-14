New nature park opening in Olmito this weekend

A 39-acre nature park will open to the public in Olmito.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced the grand opening of Olmito Nature Park is set for Saturday, Feb. 14, at 9538 Hayes Rd. in Olmito.

The park sits along 3,240 linear feet of waterfront on the Lake Olmito Resaca, and offers several amenities. These include nature trails, fishing piers, wildlife viewing areas, and a playground.

The project was made possible through what Trevino referred to as a “generous” land donation by Frank Michael McKinney and Jane E. McKinney. According to the release, the first phase of the project cost $6.5 million, and funds came from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation, the American Rescue Plan Act, and Cameron County certificates of obligation.

“The Olmito Nature Park represents a major enhancement to Cameron County and a lasting investment in our community," Trevino said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to all our partners at the federal, state, and local non-profit levels whose support made it possible to preserve this land and develop a beautiful nature park that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come.”

Later this year, the county will move forward with the second phase of the nature park, which will add a kayak launch site and a concession stand.

The third and final phase of the project, set for 2027, will build a community center at the park and 30 RV sites.

