New program offers funds for homeowners in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County homeowners may soon be eligible for up to $25,000 in past due property taxes and $40,000 in past due mortgage payments under a pilot program targeting people who experienced financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund Program will begin accepting applications on Monday, Jan. 10, according to a news release from the county.

The program is being piloted in Hidalgo County with the aim of eventually being available in other parts of the state, the release stated. Money from the American Rescue Plan will be used to provide the help so long as the applicant meets certain criteria.

To be eligible, you must be a homeowner who:

Has fallen behind on one or more of the following expenses: property taxes, property insurance, HOA/condo fees, and mortgage payments.

Has fallen behind on one or more of the following expenses: property taxes, property insurance, HOA/condo fees, and mortgage payments. • And also experienced a Qualified Financial Hardship after Jan. 21, 2021.

Applications will be accepted online. For more information, call 833-651-3874.