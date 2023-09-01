New state law requires electric car owners to pay an extra fee for vehicle registration

A new state law is going to require electric vehicle owners to pay more money when they register their vehicle or renew their vehicle registration.

The law goes into effect on Friday, September 1.

The extra fee is $200 and EV owners have mixed feelings about the extra money.

The $200 collected will go toward road maintenance across the state. If you buy a brand new electric car, you will have to pay two years of registration up front, which is $400.

According to the Hidalgo County Tax Office, there are over 3,000 registered electric vehicles total in the Valley. Some are not happy about this new fee.

"So yeah, not happy about the tax. It feels a little bit pretty much pushed into having to pay additional tax for using an environmentally friendly car," Harlingen resident Eric Cardenas said.

"Seems to be the range between a $100 to $200. It seems to be accurate as to what gasoline cars are paying to the state and the federal government so that EV drivers should also pay something equivalent to that to the state and the federal government," Harlingen resident Ricardo Rubiano.

The new registration fee for EV drivers is the state's way of making up for what is lost in gas taxes. Officials with the Hidalgo County Tax Office say the state's gas tax is 20 cents per gallon.

The new law will not affect hybrid cars.