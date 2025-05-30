New Texas law would increase penalties for 'ambulance chasers'
Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a bill that increases penalties for lawyers who solicit families and victims of recent crashes or crimes.
Barratry — also known as ambulance chasing — is a felony because attorneys cannot seek out victims to hire them.
House Bill 4325 would increase the penalties for lawyers who commit barratry from $10,000 to $50,000.
Attorney Alex Begum of the Begum Law Group said the higher price will make rule breakers think twice.
“We want to represent, at least the ethical lawyers do, individuals who seek our assistance,” Begum said. “And that when they come to use they truly called us for a reason for a purpose."
The law has passed both the Texas House and Senate and is awaiting Abbott’s signature.
