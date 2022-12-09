New water storage tank in Los Fresnos now in operation
A new $4.3 million water tank is now in operation north of Los Fresnos.
The water tower was paid for by the East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation through loans and a federal grant.
The new storage tank can hold a million gallons of water.
Channel 5 News learned the tower was needed to support growth in the area. The Tuesday ribbon cutting of the new tower also marked the 50th anniversary of the East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation.
The new water tower serves families in northeast Cameron County.
