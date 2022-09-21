Next hearing in Texas's DACA lawsuit set for Dec. 21

On Dec. 4, a federal judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but the future of the program is still uncertain.

Two years ago, Texas and six other states filed a lawsuit against the federal government to force an end to the DACA program.

The next hearing in the case is set for Dec 22. Nina Perales is the lead attorney for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund that represents the dreamers.

"One outcome could be that the judge agrees with us, that the states— the plaintiff states, have failed to show any kind of injury at all resulting from DACA and the judge dismisses the case for lack of standing," Perales said. "...Another possible outcome is that the judge decides that the questions of DACA's legality require a trial."

