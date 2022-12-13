No injuries reported after Fed-Ex truck catches fire in Weslaco
A Fed-Ex truck on fire on the expressway stopped traffic Monday morning.
Authorities are investigating the fire that occurred on the eastbound lanes of Expressway 83 between Victoria Road and Westgate.
The driver of the Fed-Ex truck managed to pull over onto the shoulder lane before it was fully engulfed in flames.
The driver was not hurt, and the cause of the fire is unknown.
