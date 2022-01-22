Non-US travelers must show proof of vaccination at border starting Saturday

People traveling into the U.S. via land ports of entry and ferry terminals will be required to show proof of vaccination starting Saturday.

The U.S. will require non-U.S. individuals entering through U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders to provide proof of vaccination.

The new restrictions apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and nonessential reasons.

They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents or U.S. nationals, according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security.

“Starting on January 22, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security will require that non-U.S. individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals along our Northern and Southern borders be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be prepared to show related proof of vaccination,” Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in the news release. “These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy.”

The changes were first announced in October 2021.