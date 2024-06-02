Noon Weather 5-23-24
News Video
-
TxDOT preparing for hurricane season with evacuation exercise
-
DHR Health creating wheelchair basketball league
-
McAllen man arrested following deadly crash on the Queen Isabella causeway
-
Police investigating shooting near UTRGV Brownsville campus
-
Lane closures underway in Brownsville for TxDOT evacuation exercise
Sports Video
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Reactions from Weslaco High Lady Panthers after becoming state champions
-
Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Valley softball teams advancing to state championship