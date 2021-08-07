Noon Weather - August 5

Home
News
Pickups not allowed outside Anzalduas migrant shelter
With several people showing up to the migrant shelter at Anzalduas Park to pick up family members, officials announced pickups are not allowed. "We still...
Bank requiring all employees be vaccinated
Lone Star National Bank announced they’re requiring all...
Local lawmakers weigh in on second special session
With the special legislative session in Texas set...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Aug. 6, 2021: Spotty thunderstorms, temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 5, 2021: Spotty thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
Aug. 4, 2021: Rain chances increase in the afternoon
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco East Wildcats
WESLACO - The Wildcats look to continue their winning tradition of playoff appearances. Weslaco East has made the playoffs 14 years in a row, and despite...
Two-A-Day Tour: Valley View Tigers
HIDALGO - The Valley View Tigers are returning...
Bloodhounds kick-off 2021 season at midnight
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- KRGV began the week at...
Additional Links
Two-A-Day Tours
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Portavoz de la ciudad: No se requiere que los migrantes se queden en las instalaciones de la carpa de Anzalduas
Con el video de los migrantes infectados con Covid caminando cerca de la salida del Parque Anzalduas, se genera preocupación sobre si los migrantes deben permanecer...
Fuerte presencia policial se registra en complejo de apartamentos de Edinburg
Se detectó una fuerte presencia policial en un...
Vinculan a proceso a sospechosos de masacre en Reynosa, Tamaulipas
La Fiscalía de la República, logro la vinculación...
Additional Links
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two-A-Day Tours
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Noon Weather - August 5
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Pickups not allowed outside Anzalduas migrant shelter
Bank requiring all employees be vaccinated
Local lawmakers weigh in on second special session
Migrants not required to stay at Anzalduas tent facility
Heavy police presence seen at Edinburg apartment complex
Sports Video
Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco East Wildcats
Two-A-Day Tour: Valley View Tigers
Bloodhounds kick-off 2021 season at midnight
Castillo giving back while prepping for NFL season
Two-A-Day Tour: Juarez-Lincoln Huskies