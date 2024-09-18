Officer shortage puts Cameron County jail below minimum standards

The Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Cameron County is out of compliance with minimum state standards.

More inmates than officers is an issue plaguing the jail and causing it to fall below the state's standards.

"They're out there working real hard short of personnel, but they're doing the best of the best," Commander Luis Mendieta said.

According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, a facility should have one jailer per 48 inmates conducting direct supervision and observation rounds; Carrizales did not meet those standards.

Two drop-ins by state inspectors early this month found the jail well over that ratio. On June 2, 823 inmates were housed at the detention center with 14 officers, a one to 59 officer-inmate ratio.

On June 4, the jail had 828 inmates with only nine officers. A one to 92 officer-inmate ratio.

"Supervised inmates our less opt to get into fights, escapes and create less havoc," Executive Director for the Texas Commission on Jail Standards Brandon Wood said.

He says the minimum standard is in place for a reason, to prevent officers from being stretched too thin.

"They're not capable of doing everything that they're required to do. Unfortunately, at that time that means they're unable to conduct observation checks, which we believe is the keystone to operating a safe and secure jail," Wood said.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says staffing issues are to blame.

"We were aware of it. We were trying to get ahead of it to get more employees in. Unfortunately, like I mentioned, it goes up and down. We gain five employees, we lose four," Garza said.

The sheriff has been vocal about the issue before. He first brought it to light last year, citing pay as a driving factor behind the staffing shortage. Jailers are making just over $30,000 a year

"They come in, and they get trained here, and then they get another job in another county," Garza said.

On top of trying to boost pay, the county is working on other solutions to bring the jail back up to state standards, like moving inmates out of jail faster.

The county's next step is to create a plan of action. It needs to be approved by the county judge and commissioners court 30 days after the notice of non-compliance was issued.

"We look forward to receiving whatever plan the sheriff comes up with to make sure he's going to address this potential violation and make sure that it doesn't happen going forward," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said.

The state will schedule an unannounced inspection to make sure minimum standards are being met.

If the jail is not in compliance within six months, the county will be called before the commission and the outcome will determine the county's path forward.