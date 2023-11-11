Official: Trailer Home Fire in Mission Likely Caused by Propane Tank Explosion
Related Story
MISSION – Fire official believe they have found the cause of a trailer home fire.
It happened Thursday night at El Valle Del Sol RV Park in Mission.
Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez says the fire was likely caused by a propane tank explosion.
The investigation uncovered the male resident was having issues with his water heater and was working on the system.
The man was injured in the fire and is still recovering at a burn unit in San Antonio.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
MISSION – Fire official believe they have found the cause of a trailer home fire. It happened Thursday night... More >>
News Video
-
Harlingen residents on edge following string of car break-ins
-
Alton house fire under investigation
-
Starr County residents report seeing suspected fireball
-
Person of interest sought in vandalism investigation at office of Congresswoman De...
-
Edinburg veteran continues to serve his community