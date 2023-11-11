Official: Trailer Home Fire in Mission Likely Caused by Propane Tank Explosion

MISSION – Fire official believe they have found the cause of a trailer home fire.

It happened Thursday night at El Valle Del Sol RV Park in Mission.

Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez says the fire was likely caused by a propane tank explosion.

The investigation uncovered the male resident was having issues with his water heater and was working on the system.

The man was injured in the fire and is still recovering at a burn unit in San Antonio.

Watch the video above for the full story.