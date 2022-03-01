x

Officials say heater caused house fire in Brownsville

Related Story

Officials say a heater is to blame after a house caught fire in Brownsville Saturday night.

A home on Jeffrey Avenue in Cameron Park went up in flames just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say a heater that fell from the top floor of the two-story house may have caused the fire.

No injuries were reported; the fire remains under investigation.

News
Officials say heater caused house fire in...
Officials say heater caused house fire in Brownsville
Officials say a heater is to blame after a house caught fire in Brownsville Saturday night. A home on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 27 2022 Feb 27, 2022 Sunday, February 27, 2022 6:12:00 PM CST February 27, 2022
Radar
7 Days