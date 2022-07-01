One dead, three hospitalized in Hidalgo County crash

Two men are dead and two other individuals were hospitalized after a rollover crash north of Palmview Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The one-vehicle crash happened during a failed human smuggling attempt at about 7:50 a.m. on Abram road, north of 8 Mile Line north of Palmview, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo said.

Preliminary investigation reveals a green Ford Expedition was evading law enforcement when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

An unidentified male was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries at the scene.

The three other occupants were taken to DHR in critical condition. One of them, a 31-year-old man from Mexico, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

This story has been updated throughout.