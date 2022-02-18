x

Order of Reimbursement of Welfare Benefits to Some Immigrants

WESLACO – President Donald Trump signed an order requiring reimbursement of welfare benefits awarded to some immigrants.

The law it enforces has been on the books for years, originally signed by Former President Bill Clinton.

The act would treat welfare benefits as loans.

Non-citizens who get welfare will be required to have their sponsors pay back the money they received.

Watch the video above for further information.

