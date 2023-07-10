Over 1,000 Brownsville PUB customers without power
Over 1,000 customers with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board are being affected by a power outage, according to a social media post.
Brownsville PUB announced the outage on Facebook, stating that the outage is affecting 1,070 customers as of Saturday afternoon.
Brownsville PUB did not provide details on the cause of the outage, or when customers can expect to have their power back.
