Over 2,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine in Cameron County community clinic

Cameron County administered over 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Los Fresnos Fire Department on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people lined up at the station in hopes of receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said some people have begun asking about a pre-registration process.

"So many people are registering and they don't even have enough vaccines," Guajardo said. "We don't want to get in a position where people think they're waiting to get an appointment, when in actuality we don't have the vaccines to meet the demand."

