Palm Valley Animal Society hosting free pet clinic at Bert Ogden Arena

The Palm Valley Animal Society is hosting a free pet vaccine and microchip clinic for cats and dogs in Edinburg.

The clinic is happening Saturday and ends at 10 p.m., or until supplies last.

Free services at the clinic include free microchip implantation and vaccines for a variety of diseases for cats and dogs such as rabies, canine distemper, parvo, parainfluenza, and feline rhinotracheitis.

Entrance to the drive-thru clinic is via Alberta Road. There is a limit of 10 pets per vehicle.