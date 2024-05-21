Palm Valley Animal Society shelter improvement project in the works

The weather is just one of the reasons Palm Valley Animal Society is planning a big project at their Trenton location.

Space is currently limited, with more than 300 shelter dogs staying outdoors.

Design plans are still in the works, but PVAS said the one thing they hope to do is give the animals an indoor and outdoor option.

More than 600 animals are housed at the Trenton location, and about half are solely outdoors.

The Trenton facility has been around since the 50s. Back then, it was originally designed to house over 300 dogs in outdoor kennels with no option for the dogs to have cooling areas, something McAllen city leaders and PVAS want to change.

Right now, the project cost estimates are coming in at around $6 million, PVAS will pay $2 million, which leaves $4 million to be picked up by the city of McAllen. The city is looking to find another partner to split the cost.

"We are trying to defray some of the cost. We are going to see and have them pick up that share of the cost and also to bring them to the table and make them part of the Palm Valley board," McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said. "There is a better way of doing animal care than we have, and so we are committed to doing that."

There is no set design yet, but a feasibility study the city worked on last year highlighted potential features of the new facility.

Watch the video above for the full story.