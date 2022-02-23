x

Panther brothers swimming in state meet

Related Story

WESLACO, Texas -- Henry and George Sander are representing Weslaco this weekend in Austin for the UIL state swimming and diving competition.

Brandon Benitez has the story on these two brothers in the Panthers swim program.

News
Panther brothers swimming in state meet
Panther brothers swimming in state meet
WESLACO, Texas -- Henry and George Sander are representing Weslaco this weekend in Austin for the UIL state swimming and... More >>
5 days ago Friday, February 18 2022 Feb 18, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 10:38:00 PM CST February 18, 2022
Radar
7 Days