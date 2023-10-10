Pecos refinery explosion that killed two Starr County men caused by tanker exploding
Related Story
The refinery explosion that happened in west Texas was caused by a tanker exploding, according to the Pecos police chief.
RELATED STORY: Starr County men killed in West Texas refinery explosion
The explosion in Pecos killed two men from Starr County, 57-year-old Reynaldo Garcia and 30-year-old Angel Alaffa.
The incident occurred Saturday morning at Axis Transport. The facility where the explosion happened has tanks and containers that store gas.
Details as to why the tanker exploded are not yet known.
News
The refinery explosion that happened in west Texas was caused by a tanker exploding, according to the Pecos police chief.... More >>
News Video
-
Police officer to help with animal control issues in Cameron County
-
Houston-based attorney, Valley native opens up investigation into Pecos refinery explosion
-
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 8
-
Consumer Reports: Fall yard cleanup
-
South Padre Island businesses see drop in customers during fall season