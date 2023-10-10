x

Pecos refinery explosion that killed two Starr County men caused by tanker exploding

Related Story

The refinery explosion that happened in west Texas was caused by a tanker exploding, according to the Pecos police chief.

RELATED STORY: Starr County men killed in West Texas refinery explosion

The explosion in Pecos killed two men from Starr County, 57-year-old Reynaldo Garcia and 30-year-old Angel Alaffa.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at Axis Transport. The facility where the explosion happened has tanks and containers that store gas.

Details as to why the tanker exploded are not yet known. 

News
Pecos refinery explosion that killed two Starr...
Pecos refinery explosion that killed two Starr County men caused by tanker exploding
The refinery explosion that happened in west Texas was caused by a tanker exploding, according to the Pecos police chief.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 08 2023 Oct 8, 2023 Sunday, October 08, 2023 5:26:00 PM CDT October 08, 2023
Radar
7 Days