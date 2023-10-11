Pecos explosion that killed two Starr County men caused by tanker exploding

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story referred to the location of the explosion as a "refinery." On Tuesday, Oct. 10, The Pecos Fire Department clarified that the explosion happened in a gas plant.

The Saturday explosion at a West Texas gas plant was caused by a tanker exploding, according to the Pecos police chief.

The explosion in Pecos killed two men from Starr County, 57-year-old Reynaldo Garcia and 30-year-old Angel Alaffa.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at Axis Transport. The facility where the explosion happened has gas tanks and containers.

Details as to why the tanker exploded are not yet known.