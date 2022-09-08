Penalties waived at Hidalgo County Tax Collector's Office during declaration
EDINBURG – With a state declaration allowing gatherings of only 10 people or less, the Hidalgo County Tax Collector’s Office is reminding residents they don’t have to go in-person to take care of business.
Tax Assessor Collector Paul Villarreal says up to 10 people are being allowed inside for safety concerns. The office also offers online services as a better alternative.
Villarreal added during the declaration, if resident’s license plates, placards or licenses are about to expire, they will not be penalized.
