Pergola unveiled in honor of music legend Freddy Fender in San Benito
A pergola now stands at Freddy Fender's memorial in San Benito.
The city unveiled the addition on Wednesday on what would have been the music legend's 88th birthday and 50 years ago this week his hit song 'Before The Next Teardrop Falls' was #1 on Casey Kasem's American Top 40.
The city hopes the pergola will create a more comfortable space to remember the Tejano singer's legacy.
"The city of San Benito is based on Conjunto music, rich history of music, and we want to continue to embrace that 229 to move forward with this ideology the birthplace of Conjunto music here in the Resaca City," San Benito Mayor Pro Tem Pedro Galvan said.
The work to beautify the memorial site isn't over. The city will also be planting vines to grow across the pergola.
