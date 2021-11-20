Peso Devaluation Makes Travel Difficult for Mexican Resident

WESLACO – The current state of the peso is making it difficult for Mexican nationals to visit their families on the U.S. side of the border.

A Mexican resident makes frequent trips to the U.S. to help his family, but it’s becoming more difficult to do so.

“When we come to visit, we help with what we can. It’s not much, but whatever she needs, we try to help,” Juan Reyna said.

He travels to the U.S. from Monterrey to help take care of his aunt in Edinburg. He said buying U.S. dollars is becoming difficult for him.

The current state of the peso is acting like a speed bump on his trip. Reyna said he feels like the money he earns in Mexico is only worth half as much as soon as he crosses the border. He avoids spending when possible.

“Some benefits to having family here is that we don’t have to pay for a hotel. My aunt opens her doors to us. That way when we visit it doesn’t increase the cost of our trip,” Reyna said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS went to a money exchange near the border where a U.S. dollar got 19.5 pesos. It’s only slightly higher from when the peso dropped in November. Reyna said he used to make the trip multiple times a month.

“Even with this situation, we will continue to visit our family here but not as often, so we don’t lose that communication and contact,” he said.

Reyna said he hopes the peso will bounce back, so he can go back to how things were before.

He said another challenge he faces in Mexico is the rise in gas prices. He said the increase turns many of his neighbors in Monterrey away from traveling to the U.S.