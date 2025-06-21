Petition launched to reinstate PSJA swimming club

A student with the PSJA Independent School District is taking action over the future of the tri-city aquatics club.

The club is a district program that gives students the opportunity to compete in swimming. Jorge Cantu Alvarez said he’s been a member of the club since he was 14 years old.

At the end of May, Alvarez said he and other members found out the club would be ending via a text from their coach.

“I really don’t know why they would cut a program like this,” Alvarez said. “We haven’t been given much transparency on it."

Alvarez created an online petition to reinstate the club that has reached over 1,000 signatures as of Thursday night.

Channel 5 News reached out to PSJA ISD for comment. The district directed Channel 5 News to a statement on the district’s website that said the district’s aquatic program is being revamped.

“It’s going to be open practice without any trainers to teach us,” Cantu said.

The district said they are reviewing feedback.

