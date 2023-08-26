Petition to Begin Edinburg Recall Process Fails

EDINBURG – A petition to start the removal process of Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and city council members has failed.

Ruben Hinojosa, a member of the recall effort says the group was not able to get the 2,150 signatures required.

He says they gathered about 1,800.

The city of Edinburg spokesperson, Cary Zayas, says the deadline for the petition to be submitted is by the end of Thursday.

Hinojosa says the group did not get the full 30 days to get the signatures, because of delays by the city.

