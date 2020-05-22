Pharr Family Without Water for 3 Days Due to Leak
PHARR – A leak at an apartment in Pharr caused a family to be without water for three days.
The landlord said a plumber would be hired to fix the issue, but the family says no one has come by.
The man tried to turn the water on himself but noticed an unauthorized lock on the city meter. He immediately contacted the city of Pharr.
