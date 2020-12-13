Pharr farm looking for workers to help pick produce before colder temperatures arrive

One local farm's workforce has been impacted by the pandemic and with colder temperatures approaching, Papalote Fresh Produce in Pharr is looking for help picking green beans.

Papalote Fresh Produce CEO Frank Basso said the pandemic cut the number of workers out in the fields from almost 70 to about 30.

"We can't bus people to the fields," Basso said. "And this is what's caused a little bit of a debacle because many people don't have transportation,"

Basso said this year the local produce company is in desperate need of manpower.

"It's not a heavy box to pick," Basso said. "It's just tedious work that requires a lot of fragile handling of the plant and picking the bean out."

For more information about the job call (956) 873-1463

Watch the video for the full story.