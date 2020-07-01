Pharr rehabilitation center resident pleads with public to follow safety guidelines amid pandemic

A man receiving treatment at a rehabilitation center has not seen his family in more than three months. The pandemic forced health care facilities, such as nursing homes or rehab centers, to stop allowing visitors.

With coronavirus cases on the rise again, Carlos Gutierrez is not sure when he will be able to see them again.

Gutierrez says he’s been in and out of the hospital at least eight times since the start of the pandemic. Most recently battling anemia all without his support system by his side.

Gutierrez says too many people are not thinking of others, prolonging the restrictions.

