Photographer's Perspective: Capturing historical moments

When it comes to working at Channel 5 News, our photographers get to cover a lot of big moments.

On June 1, the Weslaco Lady Panthers became UIL 6A state champions after a walk-off grand slam against Waco Midway.

Channel 5 News Photographer Carlos Mendoza was at the game, and shares his experience shooting a game that would go down in Valley history.

