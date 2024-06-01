x

Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship

3 hours 37 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, June 01 2024 Jun 1, 2024 June 01, 2024 7:28 PM June 01, 2024 in Sports

The Weslaco High Lady Panthers softball team are now state champions.

The Lady Panthers went up against Waco Midway Saturday in the 6A softball UIL State Championship.

This marks a milestone for the Rio Grande Valley, as the Lady Panthers become the first ever softball state champions for the area.

On Friday, the Lady Panthers and the Harlingen South Lady Hawks became the first Valley teams to make it to the state championship.

The Melissa Cardinals beat the Harlingen South Lady Hawks 8-0 in the Saturday 5A state softball championship

This is a developing story, check back for updates

