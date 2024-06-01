Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
The Melissa Cardinals beat the Harlingen South Lady Hawks 8-0 in the Saturday 5A state softball championship.
FINAL:— Brandon Benitez (@BranitezSports) June 1, 2024
Harlingen South - 0
Melissa - 8
Harlingen South goes down in the Championship game. Their season ends 35-5. A historic season for the Lady South Hawks! They graduate just four players so rest assured they’ll have another chance to make it back ?? pic.twitter.com/61PKloX2uq
On Friday, the Lady Hawks became the first softball team in the Rio Grande Valley to advance to the UIL Softball State Championship.
The Valley will still be represented in the state championship. The Weslaco High Lady Panthers are facing Waco midway for the 6A state championship.
Count on Channel 5 News to provide updates on that score.
