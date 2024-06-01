x

Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship

6 hours 19 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, June 01 2024 Jun 1, 2024 June 01, 2024 4:45 PM June 01, 2024 in Sports

The Melissa Cardinals beat the Harlingen South Lady Hawks 8-0 in the Saturday 5A state softball championship.

On Friday, the Lady Hawks became the first softball team in the Rio Grande Valley to advance to the UIL Softball State Championship.

The Valley will still be represented in the state championship. The Weslaco High Lady Panthers are facing Waco midway for the 6A state championship.

Count on Channel 5 News to provide updates on that score. 

