Photographer's Perspective: Capturing historical moments
When it comes to working at Channel 5 News, our photographers get to cover a lot of big moments.
On June 1, the Weslaco Lady Panthers became UIL 6A state champions after a walk-off grand slam against Waco Midway.
READ MORE: Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship
Channel 5 News Photographer Carlos Mendoza was at the game, and shares his experience shooting a game that would go down in Valley history.
Watch the video above for the full story.
